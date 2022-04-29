Colts draft OT Bernhard Raimann with No. 77 pick

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann with the No. 77 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Austrian-born tackle will now begin his professional career helping anchor the offensive line for the Colts.

Scouting Report

A 6’7”, 305 pound native of Steinbrunn, Austria, Raimann started to play American football at the age of 14 and arrived to the United States as an exchange student as a high school junior. His host family included a Central Michigan football alumnus and that’s where he decided to attend school.

At CMU, he started off as a tight end but eventually transitioned to the offensive line and caught on quickly. He earned First Team All-MAC honors as a senior this past season ab Pro Football Focus named him their 2021 MAC Offensive Player of the Year.

How can Raimann impact the Colts in 2022?

There’s still a project element with Raimann as he’s still learning the position, but he has enough raw ability to project as an eventual starter. He’ll most likely start the season as a backup and work his way up.