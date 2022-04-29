Seahawks draft RB Kenneth Walker III with No. 41 pick

The Seattle Seahawks shook up their running back room Friday Night as they selected Kenneth Walker III with the No. 41 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker had a breakout season as one of the top players at his position in his lone year with the Michigan State Spartans before declaring to the pros. RBs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny remain on the roster for now, but there’s an immediate path to production on deck for the Michigan State product.

Scouting Report

Walker spent his first two college football seasons with the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons where he wasn’t used a ton, but the was the star for a Spartans team that was one of the surprise teams in the country. Walker is well built for the running back position and has workhorse-like qualities with plenty of power in his game.

If Walker can develop the qualities of a third-down back with adding receptions to his game and pick up blitz pressure, he could see a ton of carries in a league where the workhorse back isn’t as common as it used to be.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

More to come.