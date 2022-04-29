Cowboys draft WR Jalen Tolbert with No. 88 pick

The Dallas Cowboys added to their wide receiver group as they selected Jalen Tolbert with the No. 88 pick in the third round of the NFL Draft. He was very productive in a four-year career with the South Alabama Jaguars before moving on to the professional level, where he’ll join third-year WR CeeDee Lamb as the top options for Dak Prescott.

Scouting Report

Tolbert went for more than 1,000 yards in his final two seasons and scored 8 touchdowns in both years. He should have quite the chip on his shoulder after being lightly recruited out of high school without many expectations of the chance at a professional career. Tolbert is an extremely athletic wide receiver, and there’s a lot to like about his projections to the NFL. He is a quality route runner and should be able to adjust to the step-up in competition from mostly Group of 5 opponents to the NFL.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

More to come.