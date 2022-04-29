Broncos select TE Greg Dulcich with 80th pick in NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos made a quality addition to their tight end room as they selected Greg Dulcich with the No. 80 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Dulcich is one of the best NFL prospects at his position and put together a solid final two seasons with the UCLA Bruins before moving on to the pros. It’s good timing following their pre-draft trade of Noah Fant, who was dealt to the Seahawks in the trade to acquire Russell Wilson.

Scouting Report

Dulcich is a pass-catching tight end who does not bring a ton of value as a blocker early in his career. He has plenty of speed to get open and could create mismatch situations against opposing defenses. Dulcich is also good at creating extra yardage after the catch.

Dulcich has plenty of room to improve as a blocker, and that will be one of the main areas the coaching staff may focus on with him to keep him on the field in all game situations.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

Denver hopes they found their replacement for Noah Fant. A good pick-up for Russell Wilson and the Broncos. The good news is Greg Dulchich is a pass-catching tight end who can make plays. He recorded 725 yards with five touchdowns last year.

The biggest concern for fantasy is the other offensive weapons on the field. Wilson will look to share targets between Dulchich, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and even running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon. Likely not a top tight end in 2021, but I would still expect some solid production out of him this upcoming season in a volatile tight end fantasy landscape.