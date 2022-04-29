Colts draft S Nick Cross with No. 96 pick

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Maryland safety Nick Cross with the 96th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Terrapin will now begin his professional career helping out the colts secondary.

Scouting Report

Cross has an interesting story as he didn’t play football until his freshman year of high school. Teaching himself how to play the game through highlights on YouTube, he went from a novice playing on the freshman team to the top prep prospect in the state of Maryland in just a few seasons.

At Maryland, he earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors through three seasons. As a senior this past season, he racked up 66 tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

How can Cross impact the Colts in 2022?

Cross will most likely serve as a backup throughout his rookie campaign as he gets adjusted to the league. He’ll have many things to learn but his speed will help him stay on the field.