Chiefs draft ILB Leo Chenal with No. 103 pick

The Kansas City Chiefs’ linebacker group just got an upgrade as they selected Wisconsin Badgers inside linebacker Leo Chenal with the 103rd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Chenal had a true breakout season in 2021 and is ready to cash in as the latest Badgers linebacker to hear his name called on draft day.

Scouting Report

Chenal brings a ton of strength with him to the NFL and should play a major role in stopping the run. He was a menace for opposing offenses in his final college football season as he was consistently getting to the backfield with 18.5 tackles for loss and 8 sacks. The coaching staff is getting a tough, physical presence in the middle of their defense, though he lacks elite speed, which could become an issue in coverage.

Career statistics

