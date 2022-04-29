Saints draft CB Alontae Taylor with No. 49 pick

The New Orleans Saints upgraded their cornerback room as they decided to bring in former Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Alontae Taylor with the No. 49 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor played four seasons with the Volunteers and has plenty of college football experience as he looks to translate his talent to the next level.

Scouting Report

Taylor has the size and length this coaching staff should love from the cornerback position, but he has some limitations in his game. Taylor offers plenty with his competitive nature and leadership skills, though he could find some trouble against quality wide receivers who can get past him in press coverage. Taylor could be in play for opportunities on special teams as well.

Career statistics

