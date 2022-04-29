Browns draft CB Martin Emerson with No. 68 pick

The Cleveland Browns made an addition to their cornerback position when they selected former Mississippi State Bulldogs player Martin Emerson with the No. 68 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He is one of the most versatile cornerbacks in this draft class and could project to have a solid career as a pro alongside names like Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome.

Scouting Report

Emerson has a very good size for a cornerback and has excellent length needed to play the position at a high level. Emerson is a solid tackler and can make a difference in the running game when needed. He only has just interception during his college football career, so he could improve on his ball skills, but the coaching staff has to be thrilled about what Emerson can do.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.