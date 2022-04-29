Lions draft DE Josh Paschal with No. 46 pick

The Detroit Lions added to their defensive line when they selected former Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Josh Paschal with pick No. 46 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Paschal played at Kentucky for five seasons and put up impressive numbers in his final three years of college football as he moves on to the next level. He’ll contribute alongside No. 2 overall pick, Aidan Hutchinson, which should have opposing quarterbacks on high alert.

Scouting Report

Paschal developed into an excellent leader in college where he was named a captain his final three seasons. He comes in with a likable personality and with the traits to become a solid NFL player, though might not develop into a star. Paschal could play inside on occasion as he’s big enough to handle a role in the middle of the line. He might not be quick enough as a rusher off the edge to get into the backfield consistently at this level.

Career statistics

