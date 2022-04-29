Steelers draft DT DeMarvin Leal with No. 84 pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers upgraded their defensive line as they selected former Texas A&M Aggies player DeMarvin Leal with the No. 84 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He is certainly battle-tested going up against the top competition at the college level and played extensively in all three years with the Aggies before moving on to the next level.

Scouting Report

Leal is coming off his best college season where he finished with 12.5 tackles for loss including 8.5 sacks with Texas A&M. He was one of the top prospects out of high school and is loaded with talent. Leal played plenty of defensive end with the Aggies, though he project could project as an inside guy in the NFL. It will be interesting to see where the coaching staff sees him playing but when Leal commits to a position full time, he could be in for a productive pro career.

Career statistics

