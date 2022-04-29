Bucs draft OL Luke Goedeke with No. 57 pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beefed up their O-line with the selection of Luke Goedeke, the No. 57 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Central Michigan product, once a lightly recruited Division III tight end, has arrived in the league as a physically talented offensive lineman with starting potential.

Scouting Report

A transfer from Division III UW-Stevens Point, Goedeke made a name for himself after moving up to the FBS level with Central Michigan and shifting from tight end to the offensive line. That background informs how he plays in both positive and negative senses. Goedeke moves well for a player weighing more than 300 pounds and looks comfortable in motion. That athleticism should serve him well as the NFL increasingly shifts to wide-zone ground attacks. At the same time, he has little experience as an offensive lineman and it manifests at times with poor pass sets allowing opportunities for pass rushers.

But while Goedeke lacks some refinement, he doesn’t lack strength. He already plays with enough power to handle himself at the NFL level. A solid coaching staff can help him iron out his technical deficiencies and unlock his potential. Goedeke started at right tackle for the Chippewas but might kick inside as a professional.