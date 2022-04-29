Texans draft OLB Christian Harris with No. 75 pick

The Houston Texans added to their linebacker room with the No. 75 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft as they selected former Alabama Crimson Tide player Christian Harris. He played a big role for one of the best teams in college football for three seasons before leaving early to get his professional career started.

The big thing here is the Texans traded up to get this pick. The Ravens were the next team on the clock and there's a legit chance they swooped in to take that pick from Baltimore. Alabama defensive players have proven well in the NFL and this could be a future star on the Texans defense.

Scouting Report

Harris had his best statistical season in 2021 as Alabama reached the national championship game. He played at the inside linebacker spot during college, but his traits lend him to be more of an outside linebacker. Harris has great length and athleticism that is more suited for the outside and if he improves on his coverage ability, that’s another plus for what he can be at the NFL level.

Career statistics

