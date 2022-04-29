Titans draft OT Nick Petit-Frere with No. 69 pick

The Tennessee Titans have drafted OT Nick Petit-Frere with the No. 69 pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Coming out of high school, Petit-Frere was a consensus five-star offensive tackle. He was the top-ranked offensive tackle in the country. After redshirting his freshman year at Ohio State, Petit-Frere became a consistent starter for the rest of his career. In 2021, he was named First Team All-Big Ten.

A big strength for Petit-Frere is his size and athleticism. At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, he moves extremely well and has great footwork. At Ohio State, Petit-Frere also showed some versatility as he played both right and left tackle there. That will give him a big advantage as some of the tackles in this draft are specifically one side. Most of his flaws are easily fixable. He struggled in some big games, especially the Michigan game where he lined up in front of Aidan Hutchinson. It was a little bit of awareness and IQ issues that can easily be taught to him on an NFL team.