Bucs select RB Rachaad White with 91st pick in NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went with a running back in the third round, selecting Rachaad White No. 91 in the 2022 NFL Draft. White started his collegiate career at Division II Nebraska-Kearney, spent two years at Mt. San Antonio College, and finally transferred to Arizona State where he played for two seasons before declaring for the NFL draft.

Scouting Report

The former Sun Devil measures in at 6’0 and 214 pounds. White had impressive two seasons with the Sun Devils both on the ground and in the air. Along with his 1,006 yards rushing, he racked up an impressive 456 yards receiving yards in 2021. White has somewhat of a loose running style that needs to be tightened by the Bucs for him to be successful at the next level. He may be a bit of a project, but White’s athletic ability and flexibility to be a receiver opens the door for him to be a playmaker in the NFL.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

Rachaad White will be taking hand-offs from Tom Brady during his rookie year. White ran for 1,000 yards last year with 15 touchdowns and proved to be receiving threat, he averaging 10.6 yards on 43 receptions last year.

White will join Leonard Fournette and Gio Bernard in the Bucs backfield with a chance to become RB2 down in Tampa. Fournette is coming off a hamstring injury so if he goes down again, White could see the field pretty often. Consider White a be a potential sleeper in 2022 given his receiving upside, with a lot of potential for the 2023 season.