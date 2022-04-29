Commanders draft RB Brian Robinson Jr. with No. 98 pick

The Washington Commanders made an upgrade to their running back room by selecting former Alabama Crimson Tide player Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Robinson played five seasons at Alabama and had by far his most productive year in 2021 as the Tide reached the national championship game.

Scouting Report

Robinson played behind plenty of talented running backs during his college career, but he took advantage of an opportunity to be a lead back, which was huge for his draft stock. Robinson is a physical back and should have plenty of success pushing the pile after contact. With that running style, he is likely more prone to injuries, but there is a lot to like about how well he will project to the next level.

Career statistics

Fantasy football impact

Rookie

Robinson’s fantasy impact is instantly capped due to the presence of both Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic. Other than maybe culturing touchdowns, Robinson really doesn’t have any fantasy value his rookie year in this offense.

Long-term

The only way that Robinson will develop fantasy value is if Antonio Gibson is shipped out of town or Robinson is. This is a great move for real life football, but the Commanders may have stunted Robinson’s fantasy value from the jump. He was a backup for most of his collegiate career and it looks like he will begin his professional career in the same boat.