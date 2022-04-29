Bills draft RB James Cook with No. 63 pick

The Buffalo Bills went running back with their No. 63 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft as they selected former Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook. The brother of Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook, he never had a massive workload at Georgia for a full season, though he could project for a solid future in the NFL.

Scouting Report

Cook is best suited as a change-of-pace back at the professional level due to a few limitations that could put a ceiling on what he can do. He does not have the size or power to become a true workhorse back in the NFL, but he excels in other areas. Cook could make a significant difference in the passing game with his big-play ability and could create matchup problems for opposing defenses.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

