Giants draft WR Wan’Dale Robinson with No. 43 pick

The Giants added more athleticism to their roster as they added wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson with the No. 43 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. It is an interesting shakeup for their wide receiver room amidst recent reports of a tumultuous relationship with 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney.

Scouting Report

Robinson played his first two college football seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers before transferring to play for the Kentucky Wildcats to finish out his career with a fantastic season before putting his name into the NFL Draft.

Robinson set single-season receiving records with the Wildcats in touchdown catches and receiving yards, so he certainly made his mark in one year. He projects as a slot wide receiver at the NFL level and could develop into a dynamic weapon despite standing at just 5-foot-8. Robinson is dangerous as an offensive weapon with big playability, and it will be interesting to see how the coaching staff decides to use him because they certainly could get creative.

Fantasy football impact

There are big questions in New York in terms of wide receiver as it was reported they were shopping last year's first-round pick Kadarius Toney. Brian Daboll should be able to have a ton of success in his offense with Robinson. Their passing offense should be much better this season and Robinson will be a big part of it. He may start the year off slow, but look for him to come on strong as the season goes on.