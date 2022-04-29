Browns draft WR David Bell with No. 99 pick

The Cleveland Browns are going with a WR in round three of the 2022 NFL Draft by selecting David Bell. Bell had three impressive seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers and looks to take his skills to the next level.

Scouting Report

Even as the only true threat at receiver during his last year at Purdue, Bell was still able to record over 1,000 yards. One concern is his lack of second gear after the catch, defenders seem to easily catch up to him to make a play. But during his time at Purdue, Bell proved he can process the game and gain leverage against defenders to gain some offensive yards.

Bell is not the speedy downfield wide receiver but he was able to leverage his strengths during his three years at Purdue to make it into the NFL. His ball and body skills should translate into the league and help him secure a spot as a number 2 wide receiver.

Career statistics

Fantasy football impact

