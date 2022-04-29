 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Browns draft WR David Bell with No. 99 pick

Purdue WR David Bell goes to the Cleveland Browns with the 99th pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
&nbsp;David Bell #WO03 of Purdue runs the 40 yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are going with a WR in round three of the 2022 NFL Draft by selecting David Bell. Bell had three impressive seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers and looks to take his skills to the next level.

Scouting Report

Even as the only true threat at receiver during his last year at Purdue, Bell was still able to record over 1,000 yards. One concern is his lack of second gear after the catch, defenders seem to easily catch up to him to make a play. But during his time at Purdue, Bell proved he can process the game and gain leverage against defenders to gain some offensive yards.

Bell is not the speedy downfield wide receiver but he was able to leverage his strengths during his three years at Purdue to make it into the NFL. His ball and body skills should translate into the league and help him secure a spot as a number 2 wide receiver.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

More to come.

More From DraftKings Nation