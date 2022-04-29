2022 NBA playoffs second round: No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 3 Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies meet the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs with both teams looking to make statements as they vie for the conference finals. The Grizzlies will want to show why they are a rising team in the league, while the Warriors hope to extend their dynasty with a deep playoff run. Here’s how the teams match up entering the second round.

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 3 Warriors

Head-to-head record: Grizzlies 3-1

Overall record: Grizzlies 56-26, Warriors 53-29

Leading scorer on Grizzlies: Ja Morant

Leading scorer on Warriors: Stephen Curry

Odds to win series: TBD

The Grizzlies had some adversity after losing Game 1 to the Timberwolves, but have been able to showcase their resilience with big comebacks in this series. Morant is showing he can impact the game without scoring, while Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks are proving to be a handful on the wing. This team is built well, but the true test lies in this matchup against a true championship contender.

Everything is fitting together for Golden State at the right time. Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green look like themselves, and the emergence of Jordan Poole has boosted this unit. The Warriors have to defend better overall, which should come once the rotation gets more set. Curry is the key. If he can successfully navigate Memphis’ perimeter defense, the Grizzlies will be toast.