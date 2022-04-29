No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 3 Warriors schedule in 2022 NBA playoffs second round

The Memphis Grizzlies will square off with the Golden State Warriors in the Western conference semifinals after the Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-2 and the Warriors handled the Denver Nuggets 4-1. Memphis and Golden State met in the postseason during the Warriors’ 2014-15 title run, but haven’t seen each other in the playoffs since then. The Grizzlies will be looking to show they’re up to the challenge of competing for a championship this year, while the Warriors hope to extend their dynasty. Here’s how the schedule shapes up for the two teams in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 3 Warriors schedule

Game 1: Warriors @ Grizzlies, Sunday, May 1, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 2: Warriors @ Grizzlies, Tuesday, May 3, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Grizzlies @ Warriors, Saturday, May 7, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Grizzlies @ Warriors, Monday, May 9, 10:00 p.m., TNT

*Game 5: Warriors @ Grizzlies, Wednesday, May 11, TBD, TNT

*Game 6: Grizzlies @ Warriors, Friday, May 13, TBD, ESPN

*Game 7: Warriors @ Grizzlies, Monday, May 16, TBD, TNT

*Games 5-7 if necessary