 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 3 Warriors schedule in 2022 NBA playoffs second round

Here’s a look at the series schedule for Grizzlies-Warriors.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Play-In Tournament
Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter of the NBA Play-In Tournament game at Chase Center on May 21, 2021 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies will square off with the Golden State Warriors in the Western conference semifinals after the Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-2 and the Warriors handled the Denver Nuggets 4-1. Memphis and Golden State met in the postseason during the Warriors’ 2014-15 title run, but haven’t seen each other in the playoffs since then. The Grizzlies will be looking to show they’re up to the challenge of competing for a championship this year, while the Warriors hope to extend their dynasty. Here’s how the schedule shapes up for the two teams in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 3 Warriors schedule

Game 1: Warriors @ Grizzlies, Sunday, May 1, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Game 2: Warriors @ Grizzlies, Tuesday, May 3, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Grizzlies @ Warriors, Saturday, May 7, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 4: Grizzlies @ Warriors, Monday, May 9, 10:00 p.m., TNT
*Game 5: Warriors @ Grizzlies, Wednesday, May 11, TBD, TNT
*Game 6: Grizzlies @ Warriors, Friday, May 13, TBD, ESPN
*Game 7: Warriors @ Grizzlies, Monday, May 16, TBD, TNT

*Games 5-7 if necessary

More From DraftKings Nation