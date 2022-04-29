Who clinched division titles for the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs?

The divisional winners are set heading into the final large slate of NHL games on Friday, April 29th with the postseason set to start in a few days. Below is a look at some info on the four division champs.

Atlantic Division: Florida Panthers (122 points)

The Panthers have been a bit of a surprise this season as they ran away with the Atlantic Division and finished the regular season with the most amount of points in the entire NHL. Florida has done it with offense as Jonathan Huberdeau is among the league leaders in points scored, and his assist total leads the NHL.

Metropolitan Division: Carolina Hurricanes (116 points)

The Hurricanes qualified for the postseason for the fourth season in a row, and Sebastian Aho is the leading point scorer for the Hurricanes heading into the playoffs. The biggest question going in is the health of goaltender Frederik Andersen, who is expected to miss a portion of the Hurricanes’ first round matchup.

Central Division: Colorado Avalanche (119 points)

The Avalanche went into the regular season as the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, and they remain in the top spot at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cale Makar might be the best defenseman in the NHL, and goaltender Darcy Kuemper has been fantastic this year. Leading goal scorer Mikko Rantanen sat out for a non-COVID illness but returned late in the regular season and should be good to go.

Pacific Division: Calgary Flames (111 points)

Calgary is back in the postseason after falling short last year, and do not count out the Flames to make a deep run as one of the favorites to get there. Calgary has a balanced roster in terms of skill with a solid offense that is led by Johnny Gaudreau as the top point scorer. Meanwhile, goaltender Jacob Markstrom is one of the best at his position.