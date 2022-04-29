Breaking down cut line for the 2022 Mexico Open

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open on Friday at 8:45 a.m. ET., and six players are tied atop the leaderboard at -7

The first trios tee off on Friday at 8:45 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning 1:45 p.m. ET. It should be about 4:00 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Mexico Open as of now?

Right now the cut is set at -1, but with good conditions in Puerto Vallarta today, expect that number to go even lower as the day continues.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Tony Finau is one of the more consistent players on tour, but he’s at even par entering today’s round. Mexico’s own Abraham Ancer is at +1 after two holes today, and he has plenty of work to do to make the cut in his native country. Aaron Baddeley is +4 after his round yesterday and will need to go low to make the weekend as well.