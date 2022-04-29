 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Mexico Open on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Mexico Open tees off at X:XX a.m. ET on Saturday at the Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico. We have a full list of tee times.

Jon Rahm of Spain putts on the 13th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta on April 29, 2022 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Mexico Open, and the pre-tournament heavy favorite in Jon Rahm has lived up to the odds board, holding a two-shot lead at -12 ahead of Moving Day in Puerto Vallarta on Saturday.

Rahm is already a favorite against the field, checking in at -125 on DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the trophy. He was +400 when the first peg went in the ground on Thursday, and currently has Alex Smalley (-10), Patrick Reed and Cameron Champ (both -9) are all trailing at +1200.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. On ESPN+, PGA Tour Live picks up coverage online at 11:00 a.m. ET until the final shot finds the 18th hole. TV coverage will be from 1-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, which will also be streamed at CBSSPorts.com and the CBS Sports App.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Mexico Open on Saturday.

Mexico Open Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
1:05 PM Tee #1 Jon Rahm Alex Smalley Adam Long
12:54 PM Tee #1 Andrew Novak Cameron Champ Patrick Reed
12:54 PM Tee #10 Justin Lower Callum Tarren
12:43 PM Tee #1 Trey Mullinax Brandon Hagy Scott Brown
12:43 PM Tee #10 Wyndham Clark Bill Haas Robert Garrigus
12:32 PM Tee #1 Kurt Kitayama Aaron Rai Davis Riley
12:32 PM Tee #10 Lanto Griffin Aaron Wise D.A. Points
12:21 PM Tee #1 Jonathan Byrd Hank Lebioda Patrick Rodgers
12:21 PM Tee #10 Stephan Jaeger Austin Smotherman Lee Hodges
12:10 PM Tee #1 Charles Howell III Sebastián Muñoz Matt Wallace
12:10 PM Tee #10 Sung Kang Abraham Ancer Graeme McDowell
11:59 AM Tee #1 Anirban Lahiri Kiradech Aphibarnrat Ryan Blaum
11:59 AM Tee #10 Tommy Gainey Grayson Murray Matt Jones
11:48 AM Tee #1 Satoshi Kodaira C.T. Pan Peter Malnati
11:48 AM Tee #10 Brandon Wu Greyson Sigg Turk Pettit
11:37 AM Tee #1 Kelly Kraft Kevin Na Martin Trainer
11:37 AM Tee #10 Brian Stuard Ben Kohles Hayden Buckley
11:26 AM Tee #1 John Huh Emiliano Grillo Doug Ghim
11:26 AM Tee #10 Carlos Ortiz Gary Woodland Kevin Streelman
11:15 AM Tee #1 David Lipsky Alvaro Ortiz Brice Garnett
11:15 AM Tee #10 Bryson Nimmer Mark Hubbard Tony Finau
11:04 AM Tee #1 Nate Lashley Wesley Bryan Michael Gligic
11:04 AM Tee #10 Pat Perez Sahith Theegala David Skinns
10:53 AM Tee #1 Cameron Tringale Scott Piercy Brett Drewitt
10:53 AM Tee #10 Joshua Creel Brendon Todd Chez Reavie

