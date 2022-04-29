We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Mexico Open, and the pre-tournament heavy favorite in Jon Rahm has lived up to the odds board, holding a two-shot lead at -12 ahead of Moving Day in Puerto Vallarta on Saturday.
Rahm is already a favorite against the field, checking in at -125 on DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the trophy. He was +400 when the first peg went in the ground on Thursday, and currently has Alex Smalley (-10), Patrick Reed and Cameron Champ (both -9) are all trailing at +1200.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. On ESPN+, PGA Tour Live picks up coverage online at 11:00 a.m. ET until the final shot finds the 18th hole. TV coverage will be from 1-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, which will also be streamed at CBSSPorts.com and the CBS Sports App.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Mexico Open on Saturday.
Mexico Open Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|1:05 PM
|Tee #1
|Jon Rahm
|Alex Smalley
|Adam Long
|12:54 PM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Novak
|Cameron Champ
|Patrick Reed
|12:54 PM
|Tee #10
|Justin Lower
|Callum Tarren
|12:43 PM
|Tee #1
|Trey Mullinax
|Brandon Hagy
|Scott Brown
|12:43 PM
|Tee #10
|Wyndham Clark
|Bill Haas
|Robert Garrigus
|12:32 PM
|Tee #1
|Kurt Kitayama
|Aaron Rai
|Davis Riley
|12:32 PM
|Tee #10
|Lanto Griffin
|Aaron Wise
|D.A. Points
|12:21 PM
|Tee #1
|Jonathan Byrd
|Hank Lebioda
|Patrick Rodgers
|12:21 PM
|Tee #10
|Stephan Jaeger
|Austin Smotherman
|Lee Hodges
|12:10 PM
|Tee #1
|Charles Howell III
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Matt Wallace
|12:10 PM
|Tee #10
|Sung Kang
|Abraham Ancer
|Graeme McDowell
|11:59 AM
|Tee #1
|Anirban Lahiri
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Ryan Blaum
|11:59 AM
|Tee #10
|Tommy Gainey
|Grayson Murray
|Matt Jones
|11:48 AM
|Tee #1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|C.T. Pan
|Peter Malnati
|11:48 AM
|Tee #10
|Brandon Wu
|Greyson Sigg
|Turk Pettit
|11:37 AM
|Tee #1
|Kelly Kraft
|Kevin Na
|Martin Trainer
|11:37 AM
|Tee #10
|Brian Stuard
|Ben Kohles
|Hayden Buckley
|11:26 AM
|Tee #1
|John Huh
|Emiliano Grillo
|Doug Ghim
|11:26 AM
|Tee #10
|Carlos Ortiz
|Gary Woodland
|Kevin Streelman
|11:15 AM
|Tee #1
|David Lipsky
|Alvaro Ortiz
|Brice Garnett
|11:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Bryson Nimmer
|Mark Hubbard
|Tony Finau
|11:04 AM
|Tee #1
|Nate Lashley
|Wesley Bryan
|Michael Gligic
|11:04 AM
|Tee #10
|Pat Perez
|Sahith Theegala
|David Skinns
|10:53 AM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Tringale
|Scott Piercy
|Brett Drewitt
|10:53 AM
|Tee #10
|Joshua Creel
|Brendon Todd
|Chez Reavie