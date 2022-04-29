We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Mexico Open, and the pre-tournament heavy favorite in Jon Rahm has lived up to the odds board, holding a two-shot lead at -12 ahead of Moving Day in Puerto Vallarta on Saturday.

Rahm is already a favorite against the field, checking in at -125 on DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the trophy. He was +400 when the first peg went in the ground on Thursday, and currently has Alex Smalley (-10), Patrick Reed and Cameron Champ (both -9) are all trailing at +1200.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. On ESPN+, PGA Tour Live picks up coverage online at 11:00 a.m. ET until the final shot finds the 18th hole. TV coverage will be from 1-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, which will also be streamed at CBSSPorts.com and the CBS Sports App.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Mexico Open on Saturday.