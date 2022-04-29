How to watch NASCAR qualifying for A-GAME 200 Xfinity series race via live online stream

This weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series is the A-Game 200 which is the 10th race of the season. The Dover Motor Speedway will host this weekend’s race in Dover, Delaware on Saturday, April 30th. Ahead of the race on Saturay, qualifying will take place on Friday, April 29th. It will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Qualifying for the A-Game 200 will be a two-lap qualifier. There will be a 20-minute practice and warm-up session for the drivers. This is followed by a single car, two-lap qualifier. Each car will run two laps with their fastest time counting. This will determine the race grid for the race on Saturday.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, April 29th, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the A-Game 200

Date: Friday, April 29th

Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list