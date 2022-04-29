NASCAR qualifying results: Brandon Jones wins pole as starting lineup set for A-Game 200 Xfinity race at Dover

UPDATE: Brandon Jones wins pole position for the 2022 A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway. The rest of the field can be found below.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in Dover, Delaware this weekend for the A-Game 200 race. The race will air at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and be preceded the day before by qualifying. The starting lineup will be determined starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Austin Cindric is the defending champ at the Dover race.

The A-Game 200 will use a two-lap qualifying process. There will be a 20-minute practice and warm-up session for the drivers. This is followed by each car running two laps, with their fastest time counting. This will determine the starting lineup for the race on Saturday.

A.J. Allmendinger comes into the race as the series points leader, followed by Noah Gragson and Ty Gibbs. Gibbs leads the series with three wins while Gragson has two, including last week’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega.

Here is a look at the entry list for Saturday’s 2022 A-Game 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update with the full racing order once qualifying finishes.