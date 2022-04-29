 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying results: Brandon Jones wins pole as starting lineup set for A-Game 200 Xfinity race at Dover

The A-Game 200 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on April 30th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at Dover International Speedway.

Joe Graf Jr., driver of the #07 Z GRILLS Chevrolet, races during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drydene 200 race at Dover International Speedway on May 15, 2021 in Dover, Delaware. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

UPDATE: Brandon Jones wins pole position for the 2022 A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway. The rest of the field can be found below.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in Dover, Delaware this weekend for the A-Game 200 race. The race will air at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and be preceded the day before by qualifying. The starting lineup will be determined starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Austin Cindric is the defending champ at the Dover race.

The A-Game 200 will use a two-lap qualifying process. There will be a 20-minute practice and warm-up session for the drivers. This is followed by each car running two laps, with their fastest time counting. This will determine the starting lineup for the race on Saturday.

A.J. Allmendinger comes into the race as the series points leader, followed by Noah Gragson and Ty Gibbs. Gibbs leads the series with three wins while Gragson has two, including last week’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega.

Here is a look at the entry list for Saturday’s 2022 A-Game 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update with the full racing order once qualifying finishes.

2022 A-Game 200 Entry List

Pos Driver Car # Time
Pos Driver Car # Time
1 Brandon Jones 19 22.872
2 Sam Mayer 1 22.923
3 Noah Gragson 9 23.018
4 Josh Berry 8 23.023
5 Ty Gibbs 54 23.075
6 Riley Herbst 98 23.114
7 Justin Allgaier 7 23.157
8 A.J. Allmendinger 16 23.182
9 John Hunter Nemechek 18 23.223
10 Anthony Alfredo 23 23.262
11 Sheldon Creed 2 23.279
12 Chandler Smith 26 23.324
13 Jeb Burton 27 23.344
14 Bayley Currey 4 23.387
15 Rajah Caruth 44 23.406
16 Brett Moffitt 02 23.409
17 Daniel Hemric 11 23.426
18 Landon Cassill 10 23.455
19 Alex Labbe 36 23.459
20 Austin Hill 21 23.464
21 Kaz Grala 48 23.48
22 Brandon Brown 68 23.583
23 Parker Retzlaff 38 23.621
24 Jeremy Clements 51 23.672
25 Myatt Snider 31 23.716
26 Ryan Vargas 6 23.733
27 David Starr 08 23.777
28 Ryan Ellis 45 23.781
29 Kyle Weatherman 34 23.786
30 Stefan Parsons 99 23.795
31 J.J. Yeley 66 23.803
32 Joe Graf, Jr. 07 23.822
33 Josh Williams 78 23.96
34 Mason Massey 91 23.974
35 Chad Finchum 13 24.721
36 Patrick Emerling 35 25.033
37 Matt Mills 5 26.554
38 Brennan Poole 47 DNQ
39 Ryan Sieg 39 DNQ

