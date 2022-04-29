NASCAR qualifying results: Brandon Jones wins pole as starting lineup set for A-Game 200 Xfinity race at Dover

UPDATE: Brandon Jones wins pole position for the 2022 A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway. The rest of the field can be found below.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in Dover, Delaware this weekend for the A-Game 200 race. The race will air at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and be preceded the day before by qualifying. The starting lineup will be determined starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Austin Cindric is the defending champ at the Dover race.
The A-Game 200 will use a two-lap qualifying process. There will be a 20-minute practice and warm-up session for the drivers. This is followed by each car running two laps, with their fastest time counting. This will determine the starting lineup for the race on Saturday.
A.J. Allmendinger comes into the race as the series points leader, followed by Noah Gragson and Ty Gibbs. Gibbs leads the series with three wins while Gragson has two, including last week’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega.
Here is a look at the entry list for Saturday’s 2022 A-Game 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update with the full racing order once qualifying finishes.
2022 A-Game 200 Entry List
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|Time
|1
|Brandon Jones
|19
|22.872
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|22.923
|3
|Noah Gragson
|9
|23.018
|4
|Josh Berry
|8
|23.023
|5
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|23.075
|6
|Riley Herbst
|98
|23.114
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|23.157
|8
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|23.182
|9
|John Hunter Nemechek
|18
|23.223
|10
|Anthony Alfredo
|23
|23.262
|11
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|23.279
|12
|Chandler Smith
|26
|23.324
|13
|Jeb Burton
|27
|23.344
|14
|Bayley Currey
|4
|23.387
|15
|Rajah Caruth
|44
|23.406
|16
|Brett Moffitt
|02
|23.409
|17
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|23.426
|18
|Landon Cassill
|10
|23.455
|19
|Alex Labbe
|36
|23.459
|20
|Austin Hill
|21
|23.464
|21
|Kaz Grala
|48
|23.48
|22
|Brandon Brown
|68
|23.583
|23
|Parker Retzlaff
|38
|23.621
|24
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|23.672
|25
|Myatt Snider
|31
|23.716
|26
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|23.733
|27
|David Starr
|08
|23.777
|28
|Ryan Ellis
|45
|23.781
|29
|Kyle Weatherman
|34
|23.786
|30
|Stefan Parsons
|99
|23.795
|31
|J.J. Yeley
|66
|23.803
|32
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|07
|23.822
|33
|Josh Williams
|78
|23.96
|34
|Mason Massey
|91
|23.974
|35
|Chad Finchum
|13
|24.721
|36
|Patrick Emerling
|35
|25.033
|37
|Matt Mills
|5
|26.554
|38
|Brennan Poole
|47
|DNQ
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|DNQ