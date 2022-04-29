How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 35

The English Premier League moves into Matchday 35 this weekend as the regular season’s end draws near. All 20 teams are in action, as the title race remains a near deadlock between Manchester City and Liverpool. Man City sits at the top of the table with 80 points, just one point ahead of Liverpool as they both vie for the EPL title with just five games left to play for each team.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool will both be taking on teams from the bottom half of the table this weekend, as City travels to play Leeds United on the road, while Liverpool will make the trip to Newcastle. Both teams are still alive and well in UEFA Champions League with leg two of their semifinal matchups taking place next week.

Unsurprisingly, both teams are heavily favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Man City’s odds at -320 and Liverpool at -240 to win.

Elsewhere in the league, Arsenal will be looking to keep their fourth place spot as they take on seventh-place West Ham United. The Hammers sit at 52 points and will look to close the gap on not only Arsenal, but Tottenham and Manchester United as well. The battle for that coveted fourth place finish, which comes with an automatic berth into next year’s Champions League group stage, is still a tight race with all of those teams hoping to leapfrog into the top four. Arsenal is on a two-match winning streak, defeating both Chelsea and Manchester United in their last outings. West Ham comes in on a three-game winless streak, with two losses and a draw in that stretch.

Arsenal is favored to come out on top over West Ham with odds at -125. West Ham sits at +340, while a draw is listed at +285.

Here’s a look at the full Matchday 35 schedule kicking off on Saturday morning.

EPL Matchday 35 schedule

Saturday, April 30

Newcastle United v. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m. — USA, Universo

Aston Villa v. Norwich City, 10 a.m. — CNBC, Universo

Southampton v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Watford v. Burnley, 10 a.m. — USA

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Brighton & Hove Albion, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Leeds United v. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. — NBC, Universo

Sunday, May 1

Everton v. Chelsea, 9 a.m. — Telemundo, USA

Tottenham Hotspur v. Leicester City, 9 a.m. — Peacock

West Ham United v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. — Telemundo, USA

Monday, May 2

Manchester United v. Brentford, 3 p.m. — USA, Universo