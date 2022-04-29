Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 35

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 35 this weekend as the season draws closer to an end. The title race is still neck-and-neck as just one point separates Manchester City and Liverpool in the top two spots in the table. Both teams have five games left to play, and both are still alive in the UEFA Champions League as well, so they’ll still have to navigate a little bit of schedule congestion down the stretch of the season.

Man City are still the favorites to win the EPL title as they search for their sixth overall championship, having won three times in the last four years. Their title odds sit at -250 at DraftKings Sportsbook with Liverpool not far behind at +185.

The battle for the fourth place spot, along with a coveted automatic berth into next season’s Champions League, is a relatively tight race between Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United, and West Ham United. Chelsea still holds the third place spot, but depending on how results go through the rest of the season, they could be overtaken by one of the teams just behind them also. West Ham and Arsenal will face off this weekend, while Tottenham takes on Leicester and Manchester United will play Brentford.

At the bottom of the table, things aren’t looking any better for Norwich City as they still sit in last place after suffering a 3-0 loss to Newcastle. Watford is just one point ahead of them, having lost their last four matches in a row. Burnley just narrowly escaped the relegation zone, jumping into 17th place with 31 points after a big 1-0 win over Wolverhampton. That leaves Everton in 18th place as they’re now officially in the relegation zone for the first time this season. It won’t get any easier for them this week as they’ll have to face off against Chelsea on Sunday.

Norwich is still the favorite to finish in last place, with odds at -600. They’re followed closely by Watford, who’s on the board at +350 to finish last.

Here’s a look at the full table ahead of this weekend’s Matchday 35 action.

EPL standings, pre-Matchday 35