Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, April 29

Friday night is a busy day in the MLB with every team in action as we close in on the end of the sport’s first month with plenty of ways to make some money through betting or DFS.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, April 29.

Yankees vs. Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET

Aaron Judge ($5,200)

Anthony Rizzo ($5,100)

Giancarlo Stanton ($4.600)

The New York Yankees lineup has a solid matchup on Friday night going up against a struggling Kansas City Royals starter Kris Bubic. Through three starts this season, Bubic has a 14.14 ERA and made it through just a combined 7 innings in that span. The Yankees are swinging a hot bat right now and scored double-digit runs in three of their last four games.

Red Sox vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

Xander Bogaerts ($5,000)

Rafael Devers ($4,900)

Trevor Story ($4,800)

The Boston Red Sox lineup could be in a good spot Friday night going up against Baltimore Orioles starter Kyle Bradish, who is making his MLB debut. Boston has not been an extremely effective offense to this point of the season, but it could be worth stacking your lineup with Sox hitters in this spot.

Athletics vs. Guardians, 9:40 p.m. ET

Sean Murphy ($4,800)

Tony Kemp ($4,000)

Elvis Andrus ($3,700)

The Oakland Athletics best hitters are extremely cheap in DFS formats right now, and that’s because they have one of the worst offenses in baseball to this point of the season. However, you could be in for some tremendous value when you look at the pitching matchup. The Cleveland Guardians will start with Aaron Civale, who has not found a whole lot of success to this point. He allowed 14 runs (11 earned) in 10.1 innings over four three starts, and he hasn’t gone more than 4 innings in any of those outings.