Betting splits for 1st RB pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft is upon us with the second and third rounds set to take place this evening.

No running backs were taken in the first round on Thursday as expected and that opens the door for a bevvy of ball-carriers to have their names called today. The question heading in is which one will be selected first?

The consensus seems to be that it will be either Iowa State’s Breece Hall or Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III. The former was instrumental in ISU’s rise as a Big 12 power over the past few years, running for just under 4,000 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns in three season. The latter exploded into national consciousness in his lone season in East Lansing, MI, last fall, winning the Doak Walker Award by running for 1,686 yards and 18 touchdowns.

As of now, the majority of money and total bets is on Hall to have his name called first with Walker following after him. Below is a look at the betting splits for the first running back picked from DraftKings Sportsbook bettors.

First running back drafted betting splits

Best Bet: Isaiah Spiller (+1500)

Surprise! We’re predicting the first tailback off the board won’t be Hall or Walker, rather Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller. The former Aggie logged just under 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in three years playing against SEC competition. At 6’1”, 215 pounds, he has a slightly bigger build than Walker and less mileage than Hall with 541 career carries compared to Hall’s 718.

On top of that, he’s literally the youngest player in this entire draft class and teams will view that as a plus as they can get the most out of him over a longer period of time. Go with the value play here and wager on Spiller getting his name called first.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.