NFL Draft announcers: Who is announcing and analyzing day 2 the draft for NFL Network

Day 2 of the NFL Draft is set to get started, and NFL Network will provide plenty of coverage on set from Las Vegas Nevada on Friday, April 28th. The event will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET. Both rounds two and three will be selected on Friday.

The main set announcers for day two on NFL Network are Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, David Shaw. Chris Rose and Peter Schrager will be on the theater set Friday.

Below is a look at the NFL Network reporters who will help provide coverage and where they will be stationed for Round 1.

Judy Battista (Giants)

Kayla Burton (Steelers)

Jeffri Chadiha (Chiefs)

Bridget Condon (Panthers)

Stacey Dales (Packers)

Mike Giardi (Jets)

James Palmer (Eagles)

Tom Pelissero (on-site)

Ian Rapoport (on-site)

Omar Ruiz (Saints)

Jane Slater (Cowboys)

Jim Trotter (Texans)

Sara Walsh (Jaguars)

Cameron Wolfe (Falcons)

Fans will have plenty of options to consume the draft as the first round will air separate broadcasts on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN’s social channels (ESPN App, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube).