NFL Draft announcers: Who is announcing and analyzing day 2 the draft for NFL Network

We go over who is calling the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night for NFL Network.

Rich Eisen during red carpet arrivals for the NFL Honors show at the Fox Theatre.&nbsp; Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Day 2 of the NFL Draft is set to get started, and NFL Network will provide plenty of coverage on set from Las Vegas Nevada on Friday, April 28th. The event will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET. Both rounds two and three will be selected on Friday.

The main set announcers for day two on NFL Network are Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, David Shaw. Chris Rose and Peter Schrager will be on the theater set Friday.

Fans will have plenty of options to consume the draft as the first round will air separate broadcasts on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN’s social channels (ESPN App, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube).

