Favorite to win Capitals vs. Panthers series in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Two teams with divergent histories in terms of playoff success will drop the puck in Sunrise, Florida to open the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Washington Capitals face the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers are the Presidents Cup winners as the team with the most points in the NHL this season, and won 13 in a row before mailing in the end of the regular season. The Caps have dropped four of five, but had won seven in a row before shutting it down after reaching the playoff field.

Capitals vs. Panthers series odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington: +235

Florida: -300

The Pick: Panthers -300

A franchise more known for being a swamp-based laughing stock has begun to turn it around, with two of the brightest stars in the game in Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov. Goaltending will continue to be a question with Sergei Bobrovsky and a contract that’s bigger than his pads, and don’t be surprised to see Spencer Knight in the series.

But the Panthers just have too much depth for an aging, top-heavy Caps team that lacks the defense to stop them. This should be the Panthers first playoff series win since the 1996 Stanley Cup Final.

