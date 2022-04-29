Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, April 29

There’s a full slate of MLB action on the docket for Friday, April 29th, with all 30 teams in action. The first game starts at 6:35 P.M ET with the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The final game of the day , starts at 10:15 P.M ET, with the Washington Nationals heading out west to square off against the San Francisco Giants. With tons of options available tonight, here are the props that we like best.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, April 29

Detroit’s offense has been struggling this season — they rank 29th in the league in runs scored this year — and it isn't any easier heading out west to LA. The Dodgers on the other hand, rank in the top-10 in the league in runs scored. The Dodgers also cover the run line 66 percent of the time.

Atlanta Braves to Score in the 1st inning (+180)

The Braves have star Ronald Acuna Jr. back in the leadoff spot. He made his season debut yesterday, going 1-5 with two stolen bases. If he gets on, look for him to make some moves on the base paths and have the power bats behind him drive him in.

New York Mets Team Total Over 3.5 Runs (+100)

The New York Mets are set to take on division rival Philadelphia Phillies for the second time this season. The Mets are averaging almost five runs per game this season and rank top-10 in the league in pretty much every major statistical category.

Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola has a career 3.26 ERA against the Mets in his career and has given up more than three runs several times. He gave up three in his first start against the Mets this season, so take the Mets team over in this one.

The New York Yankees are 13-6 on the year and enter Friday night’s contest riding a six-game win streak. The Royals took two of three from the White Sox in their last series but have struggled this season. Kansas City starter Kris Bubic has given up at least five runs in two of his three starts this season and has to deal with a Yankees team with a potent lineup. The Yankees average close to five runs per game and cover the spread 57 percent of the time.

