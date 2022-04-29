MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, April 29

A full 15-game slate will usher in the weekend for the MLB today and that means there are plenty of options at your disposal to form the perfect lineup for DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Here are some of the players that we think you should consider for today’s schedule:

Top Pitchers

Nestor Cortes, Yankees vs. Royals ($10,000) — The top priced pitcher for this evening is Cortes, who has been aces through three starts and has gotten DFS users an average of 25 fantasy points per start. Through 15.2 innings pitched this season, he has mowed down 25 batters on strikes while giving up just seven hits and two earned runs. It’s been an extremely difficult task for batters to crack Cortes and that’s why you should consider paying the hefty price to lock him into your lineup.

Adam Wainwright, Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks ($9.400) — The veteran steps on the mound for tonight’s home battle against the D-Backs. He’s looking to bounce back after getting roughed up by the Reds on Sunday, yielding eight hits and four earned runs in a 4-1 loss. He’ll get that chance against an Arizona lineup that is still batting a major league-worst .178 as a team and has struck out 182 times this season. Nab Wainwright for your lineup if you can.

Top Hitters

Byron Buxton, Twins vs. Rays ($6,100) — Buxton is the most valuable fantasy batter for tonight’s slate, averaging 12 fantasy points per game. There’s certainly a boom-or-bust element with the Twin Cities slugger as he posted back-to-back 30+ performances against the White Sox last weekend before being held hitless in two games against the Tigers earlier this week. He’ll be facing Rays starter Corey Kluber this evening, who has given up six earned runs over his last two starts. This would be a good spot for Buxton to get back on track.

Seiya Suzuki, Cubs vs. Brewers ($5,400) — You can never go wrong with the rookie outfielder, who is batting .322 and is averaging 10 fantasy points per game on DFS. The Cubs are facing Brewers starter Adrian Houser, who didn’t have the best outing in his previous start. Suzuki already owns a homer run and six RBI against Milwaukee pitchers this season, so that’s a good omen to put him in your lineup for tonight.

Value Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs vs. Brewers ($7,400) — Hendricks is already making his fifth start of the season and outside of a rough outing against the Pirates a few weeks ago, he’s been solid within the Cubs’ rotation. He has averaged 13.1 fantasy points per game, averaging around five K’s per contest with a 3.98 ERA. He punched out seven Milwaukee batters and allowed just one earned run in his season debut earlier in the month and should do well for himself tonight.

Value Hitter

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks ($4,700) — Goldschmidt’s bat was hot in Thursday’s series opener, going 3-4 with a run and three RBI in an 8-3 victory. He’s been on fire as of late as he’s gotten at least two hits in six of his last seven games. Tonight, he’ll go up against D-Backs starter Madison Bumgarner, whom he owns a .338 career batting average against with 24 hits. Goldschmidt is a prime value candidate tonight.