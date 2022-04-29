Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Friday, April 29

There is a full slate of MLB games on Friday, with every team in the league playing. If you want to get in on the action, there are a ton of options for you to put some cash down. Here are some of our favorite player props for the day

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, April 29

Shohei Ohtani, Over 0.5 Home Runs (+270)

Ohtani is off to an extremely slow start this season, with three home runs. Luckily for him, he gets to face a scuffling White Sox team that he has done well against. Ohtani has hit seven home runs in hit 21 career games with the Sox, so there is a good chance he goes yard tonight.

Aaron Judge, Over 0.5 Homeruns (+320)

Aaron Judge has two home runs over the past few games. He seems to be heating up after a slow start to the season. He has five career home runs against the Royals in his career, and their starter Kris Bubic has struggled this season.

Freddie Freeman , Over 1.5 hits (+190)

Freeman has been playing well since his move to LA in the offseason. The Tigers have been struggling this season, and their start Tyler Alexander was lit up for eight hits and five runs in his last start. Freeman should have a good day.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.