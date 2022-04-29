Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, April 29

There’s only one game in the NBA Friday, with the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6. The Timberwolves will hope to use a boost from their home crowd to force Game 7, while the Grizzlies attempt to close out the series.

Even though there is just one contest, bettors have plenty of choices when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for Friday’s Game 6, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Desmond Bane under 3.5 3-pointers (+110)

This seems ridiculous given Bane’s performances in Games 3 and 4. However, the shooting guard has actually gone under on this line in three of the five games. The Timberwolves know they have to contain this guy and should put more emphasis on forcing him off the three-point line. Bane will get his shots up from the perimeter, but bank on him to go under this high line in Game 6.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 11.5 rebounds (-115)

Towns has gone over this line in three of the five games so far, including the last two contests. After a truly horrendous showing in Game 3, the big man has asserted himself with back-to-back double-doubles. The Grizzlies won’t have Steven Adams, which gives Towns a decisive advantage on the glass again. Expect him to top this line in a massive Game 6 for the Timberwolves.

D’Angelo Russell over 7.5 assists (+100)

Even with Patrick Beverley in the lineup, Russell has been dishing the rock well. He’s topped 7.5 assists in three of the five games and had seven in one of the games he went under. The Timberwolves need Russell to be more assertive as a creator, especially with the Grizzlies attempting to contain Towns and Anthony Edwards. At plus money, this is a strong prop given Russell’s play so far in the series.

