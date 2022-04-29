Best lineup strategy for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game 6 NBA Showdown

The Memphis Grizzlies look to close out their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night on the road. The Timberwolves hope to force a Game 7 with the help of their home crowd. While there are plenty of stars on display, this matchup is loaded with mid-tier value plays in DFS contests.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Karl-Anthony Towns ($16,500) - After a bad outing in Game 3, Towns has turned things around in this series. The big man is averaging 30.5 points and 13.0 rebounds per game over the last two contests, which has been excellent production for those rostering him in DFS lineups. Back him to put up big numbers again in a pivotal Game 6.

Ja Morant ($17.700) - Morant hasn’t been scoring like he did in the regular season but his all-around production makes him an automatic captain. He’s averaging 22.4 points, 10.4 assists and 8.8 rebounds per game in this series, which is production you’re not going to get from any other player. Even if the shooting leaves something to be desired, the pure production across the board is tough to turn down.

FLEX Plays

Dillon Brooks ($7,000) - Brooks has been inconsistent in this series, so it’s understandable to be hesitant about playing him at this price. However, he’s coming off a poor showing in Game 5 and should bounce back in Game 6. Brooks will be in the mix for consistent shot opportunities, so he’s worth taking a flier on here as a flex play.

Malik Beasley ($4,000) - Beasley has faded since his Game 1 performance, but the guard is still a force on the glass and has tremendous upside. At this price point, it’s hard to get a soldi floor with a high ceiling. Beasley could see more minutes as well after barely registering time in Games 4 and 5.

Fades

Brandon Clarke ($8,000) - Clarke is a nice fantasy option, but this price point might be too high. Jaren Jackson Jr. is still going to be involved in the frontcourt, and neither Grizzlies big man has had much success against Towns. Clarke will be in a lot of lineups, but he doesn’t offer much outside of rebounding and the occasional block.

D’Angelo Russell ($8,200) - I’ve been quite low on Russell in this game relative to his price point, so naturally he’s have a breakout performance. That being said, he’s been fairly quiet on the scoring front in this series and his assist potential is capped with Patrick Beverley’s presence. He’s a nice player, but this is a bit too high of a price to pay for Russell in Game 6.

The Outcome

This series has been great for fans. No lead is safe, and both teams are seemingly evenly matched despite the seed difference. While the Grizzlies will keep things interesting, look for Towns, Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves to take this game at home and force a decisive Game 7.

Final score: Timberwolves 110, Grizzlies 104