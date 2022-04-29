Best prop bets to consider for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game 6

We’ve reached Game 6 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves, with Memphis looking to close out the series. Here’s a look at some of the best game props for Friday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja Morant more assists than D’Angelo Russell (-235)

Morant has gotten Russell’s number on this prop in the last four games, and only lost by one assist in Game 1. The Grizzlies point guard is making a more concerted effort to move the ball around, especially since his shooting stroke is suspect. Russell should have a solid game as well on the assist front but he’s not likely to top Morant’s total in Game 6.

Dillon Brooks more points than D’Angelo Russell (-155)

It feels wrong to pick on Russell, especially since he’s actually topped Brooks in three out of five games. However, those wins were by two and four points respectively. Brooks has been up and down as a scorer, but he’s more likely to get opportunities in Memphis’ offense. Russell will settle into a distributing role with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards commanding most of the shots, giving Brooks the edge on points.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.