How to watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game 6 via live online stream

ESPN will host Friday’s matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Date: Friday, April 29

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Grizzlies are a win away from advancing out of the first round. Ja Morant was clutch in the Game 5 win, hitting some big shots down the stretch as Memphis came back from a big deficit. It seems like jumping out to a lead is a problem in this series, as both teams have blown big leads over the five games so far.

The Timberwolves might need to get someone to protest again, as the team hasn’t lost every time that has happened. Karl-Anthony Towns finally had a major performance in Game 5, but it wasn’t enough to get the win. We’ll see if he and Anthony Edwards can force a Game 7.