Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game 6

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to close out the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday evening when the teams meet in Game 6 with the Grizzlies up 3-2. Memphis had a dramatic comeback to win Game 5, while the Timberwolves will hope homecourt advantage will boost them to a Game 7.

The Grizzlies are 1-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 229.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +1

This has been a back-and-forth series, especially within individual games. The Grizzlies have mounted two massive comebacks, while the Timberwolves had one solid effort to close out Game 4. Minnesota has been able to get leads in basically every game but hasn’t closed things out well. Behind the home crowd, look for this team to finally seal the deal and force a Game 7.

Over/Under: Under 229

Two games have gone over this line, but three of the last four are trending under. Both teams are familiar with each other by now, and should be able to counter adjustments well. There’s still the potential for an offensive explosion from both sides, but this total is high enough to feel strong about taking the under.

