Why isn’t Adam Schefter on NFL Draft coverage for ESPN?

If you’re watching the 2022 NFL Draft on ESPN and wondering why Adam Schefter isn’t there, you’re not alone. However, there’s a relatively simple explanation for it, and it’s a good one. Schefter is missing this year’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas so he can attend his son’s college graduation.

Schefter’s son Devon attends the University of Michigan, and will be participating in the graduation festivities on Saturday, April 30.

Adam Schefter joins analyst Kirk Herbstreit on the sideline, after Herbstreit announced earlier in the week that he would be missing the draft due to medical reasons. Mel Kiper Jr. also announced last week that he will still be involved in the draft coverage, but he’ll be broadcasting from his home in Maryland since he hasn’t received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Schefter’s absence, senior NFL insider Chris Mortensen will take his place and hold down reporting duties for ESPN. Schefter has been a staple of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage throughout the run of his career with the network since he joined up with them in 2009. He recently signed a new multi-year deal which reportedly pays him roughly $10 million per year.