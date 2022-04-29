How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for April 29th episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens with a new episode tonight. With the WWE touring the UK this weekend, this episode was taped following last Friday’s show at MVP Arena in Albany, NY. Beware of spoilers if you can.

We’re just nine days away from the Wrestlemania Backlash pay-per-view and the blue brand is starting to put the finishing touches on the build. We’ll see what transpires tonight.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, April 29th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Live stream: FOX.com/live or FOX Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

It’s looking more and more like the tag team title unification match between The Usos and RK-Bro will main event the ppv as it’s had the biggest build of all the feuds. The Smackdown Tag Team Champions crashed Randy Orton’s 20-year celebration on Monday, furthering tensions between the two squads. We’ll see how this story continues to get advanced tonight.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey are inching closer and closer to their I Quit match at Backlash as the two combatants begin to wind down their feud. Tonight, both competitiors will participate in an I Quit beat the clock challenge.

Also on the show, Drew McIntyre will finally be able to get his hands on Sami Zayn without him running away as the two will battle in a steel cage match. Also, Intercontinental Champion Ricochet will defend his title against Jinder Mahal and Raquel Rodriguez will officially make her Smackdown debut.