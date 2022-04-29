How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the April 29th episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with another episode of Rampage on TNT. This show was taped after Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, so as always, beware of spoilers.

There’s a lot going on in AEW right now as the company is building to both Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May and the Forbidden Door ppv with New Japan Pro Wrestling in June. Tonight’s Rampage will be action packed.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, April 22nd

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

We’re still doing qualifying matches for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and we’ll be treated to another one tonight as Isaiah “Swerve” Strickland will go one-on-one with Darby Allin. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to face either Jeff Hardy or Bobby Fish.

Samoa Joe will be back in action tonight as he’ll put his ROH World TV Championship on the line against Trent Beretta. We haven’t seen Joe since he was attacked by new AEW signee Satnam Singh a few weeks ago.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill has recently formed a ‘Baddies Section’ stable with Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan. Tonight, they’ll be in trios action when facing Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora, and Sky Blue.

Also on the show, Keith Lee will go one-on-one with Colten Gunn and Hook will have a face-to-face confrontation with Danhausen.