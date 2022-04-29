The first day of the 2022 NFL Draft is over, but there are two more days and six more rounds of picks to go. Round two gets underway on Friday night, immediately followed by round three before wrapping up for the night.

Despite the first 32 players being off the board, there’s plenty of intrigue left for the second day of the draft. One of the main questions on everyone’s mind heading into the second round is where the rest of the quarterbacks will go. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett was the only signal-caller taken in the first round, by the Pittsburgh Steelers. That leaves Liberty’s Malik Willis, Mississippi’s Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati as the next quarterbacks likely to come off the board. There was speculation that all three of those guys could go in the first, Willis in particular.

We’ll most likely see the first running back come off the board on day two as well. Locked out of the first, Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III are expected to be the first two running backs picked when the action starts up on Saturday. But how long will they have to wait?

While coverage will run all day on ESPN and the NFL Network, the picks are scheduled to start happening at 7:00 p.m. ET. There are a variety of ways to watch the action unfold.

NFL Draft coverage: Friday, April 29

ABC: 7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN: 7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN Deportes: 7:00 p.m. ET

NFL Network: 7:00 p.m. ET

Radio: ESPN Radio

Live stream options: ABC Live, WatchESPN, ESPN app, NFL Network App, NFL Network Live

NFL Draft announcing crews

ABC: Sam Ponder, Robert Griffin III, Laura Rutledge, Todd McShay, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Suzy Kolber, David Pollack, Jesse Palmer

ESPN: Louis Riddick, Mike Greenberg, Booger McFarland, Mel Kiper Jr. (remote)

ESPN Deportes: Pablo Viruega, Miguel Pasquel, Rebeca Landa, Eduardo Varela, Carlos Nava, Sebasitian Martinez-Christensen

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt