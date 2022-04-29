Pick on the Moneyline for Reds-Rockies on Friday

It has been a rough week for both the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds, who are both coming off of series sweeps and both squads go to elevation looking to snap their losing streaks on Friday.

Cincinnati Reds vs Colorado Rockies (-120, 10.5)

Rookie Hunter Greene will get the start for the Reds and while his fastballs of over 100 miles per hour have captured the attention of many, he has to show for it just a 5.23 ERA with three hone runs allowed across 13.1 innings and six walks.

Backing up Greene is an offense that has the worst batting in the league at .197 and their 12 hone runs is just one more than the lowest mark in the National League.

The Rockies turn to Antonio Senzatela to oppose him, who in 17 starts in Colorado since the start of the 2021 season has a 3.81 ERA with just five home runs and 15 walks allowed in that span and the team is 9-2 in his last 11 starts at home.

Colorado is second in the league in runs per game scored at home with 5.2 and get to face a Reds team that has a collective 5.83 ERA, which is more than 0.75 higher than any other team in the league. The

The Reds 59 runs this season is the fewest in the National League and the challenge of going to elevation will be too much of a mountain to climb on Friday.

The Play: Rockies -120

