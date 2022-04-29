How much time does each team get to make their pick on Day 2 of the NFL Draft?

The excitement of the NFL Draft’s first round tends to revolve around how good the quarterbacks are, and we only saw one go off the board Thursday night. The second day should feature a few more QBs selected with plenty of intriguing storylines as we head into the weekend.

Friday night’s second and third round will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the clock after they traded out of Round 1 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The biggest splash on Day 1 of the NFL Draft came through a trade when the Tennessee Titans sent wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for draft picks. We’ll see how many moves will be made Friday night.

Plenty of NFL Draft bets are available on DraftKings Sportsbook including Malik Willis as the heavy favorite to be the next quarterback off the board.

NFL Draft: Time on the clock for Day 2

Round 2: 7 minutes per pick

Round 3: 5 minutes per pick

This does not happen often, but there are cases when teams failed to get their picks in on time. When time is up and the team hasn’t called in their selection, the next team could jump ahead of the original team and make their pick.

The time limit essentially indicates when the next team is allowed to send in a pick, not exactly a deadline for when a team must get their draft choice in.