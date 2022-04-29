Eagles see odds boost after trading for WR A.J. Brown

Thursday’s first round of the 2022 NFL Draft proved to be a big night for the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did the team take Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the No. 13 pick, but they also stole headlines when dealing the 18th and 101st picks to the Tennessee Titans for star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Showing their commitment to the Pro Bowl wideout, the Eagles immediately locked him into a reported four-year, $100 million contract with $57 million guaranteed. This massive move reverberated immediately across the league and on the sportsbooks.

The Eagles’ Super Bowl odds boosted up from +4500 to +3500 in the immediate aftermath of the Brown trade per DraftKings Sportsbook. Their odds of winning the NFC Championship improved from +2200 to +1800, and their odds of winning the NFC East went up from +300 to +275. While the team isn’t the favorite in any of these categories, they’ll be an interesting darkhorse candidate for prospective bettors.

Brown has now been paired with second-year receiver DeVonta Smith to form a formidable one-two punch in the offense and the likes of Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott provide a solid running game. The biggest question is if third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts will take a step forward with all of these weapons at his disposal. If he can prove that he is the franchise QB in Philly this season, then that status as a betting darkhorse becomes really intriguing.