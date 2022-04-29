 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tracking each pick selected in the second and third rounds on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

We track each pick in the second and third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

We have made it through the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. We saw steals, players fall and a record number of first-round trades. The second and third rounds will be held on Friday, April 29th starting at 7 p.m. ET. There are a number of high-profile players that are still available so there are guaranteed to be some fireworks on Day 2.

Looking at the second round, there are a number of teams that are scheduled to be making their first selections of the 2022 Draft. These include the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, and Miami Dolphins didn’t pick in the first round and currently don’t have picks in the second round either.

DraftKings Sportsbook has interesting odds for the second round. An offensive lineman has the best odds to be drafted with the first pick in the second round installed at +200. A defensive lineman/EDGE rusher is at +300, followed by a linebacker at +350 and a defensive back at +350.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback taken in the first round. Malik Willis out of Liberty is favored to be the second QB drafted with -550 odds. He is followed by Desmond Ridder (+400), Sam Howell (+750) and Matt Corral (+1400).

Here, we will track all of the second-round selections made in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft: Each pick in the second and third round

Pick Team Player Position School
33 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Logan Hall DE Houston
34 Green Bay Packers Christian Watson WR North Dakota St.
35 Tennessee Titans Roger McCreary CB Auburn
36 New York Jets Breece Hall RB Iowa State
37 Houston Texans TBD
38 New York Jets TBD
39 Chicago Bears TBD
40 Seattle Seahawks TBD
41 Seattle Seahawks TBD
42 Indianapolis Colts TBD
43 Atlanta Falcons TBD
44 Cleveland Browns TBD
45 Baltimore Ravens TBD
46 Detroit Lions TBD
47 Washington Commanders TBD
48 Chicago Bears TBD
49 New Orleans Saints TBD
50 Kansas City Chiefs TBD
51 Philadelphia Eagles TBD
52 Pittsburgh Steelers TBD
53 Minnesota Vikings TBD
54 New England Patriots TBD
55 Arizona Cardinals TBD
56 Dallas Cowboys TBD
57 Buffalo Bills TBD
58 Atlanta Falcons TBD
59 Minnesota Vikings TBD
60 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBD
61 San Francisco 49ers TBD
62 Kansas City Chiefs TBD
63 Cincinnati Bengals TBD
64 Denver Broncos TBD
65 Jacksonville Jaguars TBD
66 Minnesota Vikings TBD
67 New York Giants TBD
68 Houston Texans TBD
69 Tennessee Titans TBD
70 Jacksonville Jaguars TBD
71 Chicago Bears TBD
72 Seattle Seahawks TBD
73 Indianapolis Colts TBD
74 Atlanta Falcons TBD
75 Denver Broncos TBD
76 Baltimore Ravens TBD
77 Minnesota Vikings TBD
78 Cleveland Browns TBD
79 Los Angeles Chargers TBD
80 Houston Texans TBD
81 New York Giants TBD
82 Atlanta Falcons TBD
83 Philadelphia Eagles TBD
84 Pittsburgh Steelers TBD
85 New England Patriots TBD
86 Las Vegas Raiders TBD
87 Arizona Cardinals TBD
88 Dallas Cowboys TBD
89 Buffalo Bills TBD
90 Tennessee Titans TBD
91 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBD
92 Green Bay Packers TBD
93 San Francisco 49ers TBD
94 New England Patriots TBD
95 Cincinnati Bengals TBD
96 Denver Broncos TBD
97 Detroit Lions TBD
98 Washington Commanders TBD
99 Cleveland Browns TBD
100 Arizona Cardinals TBD
101 New York Jets TBD
102 Miami Dolphins TBD
103 Kansas City Chiefs TBD
104 Los Angeles Rams TBD
105 San Francisco 49ers TBD

