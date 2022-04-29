Tracking each pick selected in the second and third rounds on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

We have made it through the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. We saw steals, players fall and a record number of first-round trades. The second and third rounds will be held on Friday, April 29th starting at 7 p.m. ET. There are a number of high-profile players that are still available so there are guaranteed to be some fireworks on Day 2.

Looking at the second round, there are a number of teams that are scheduled to be making their first selections of the 2022 Draft. These include the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, and Miami Dolphins didn’t pick in the first round and currently don’t have picks in the second round either.

DraftKings Sportsbook has interesting odds for the second round. An offensive lineman has the best odds to be drafted with the first pick in the second round installed at +200. A defensive lineman/EDGE rusher is at +300, followed by a linebacker at +350 and a defensive back at +350.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback taken in the first round. Malik Willis out of Liberty is favored to be the second QB drafted with -550 odds. He is followed by Desmond Ridder (+400), Sam Howell (+750) and Matt Corral (+1400).

Here, we will track all of the second-round selections made in the 2022 NFL Draft.