When will 49ers be picking on Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft?

The San Francisco 49ers have been the subject of a lot of NFL Draft talk even though they haven’t made a selection yet. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade but wasn’t moved during the first round of the draft on Thursday. This adds more speculation for the 49ers ahead of the second and third rounds on Friday. Even if that situation remains unresolved, San Francisco will at least get to make some picks in the draft. Heading into Day 2, the Niners have three picks scheduled, but that is subject to change.

San Francisco 49ers Day 2 picks

Second round, No. 29 (61)

Third round, No. 29 (93)

Third round, No. 41 (105)

The 49ers biggest needs are considered to be the secondary, offensive guard, running back and wide receiver. San Fran picks late in the second and third rounds. If the Niners don’t move up, they could be looking at cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt from Nebraska, safety Kerby Joseph from Illinois, guard Darian Kinnard from Kentucky, running back Dameon Pierce from Florida or wide receiver David Bell from Purdue.