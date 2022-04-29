When will Bears be picking on Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft?

The Chicago Bears drafted their franchise quarterback in 2021 and it cost them their first-round pick in 2022. Justin Fields looks like a better prospect than this year’s quarterback class so that deal looks like a win for Chicago. The Bears currently have three picks on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft for their first selections in this year’s draft. Their biggest needs are offensive line and wide receiver, but they could also use help on the first two levels of their defense.

Chicago Bears Day 2 picks

Second round, No. 7 (39)

Second round, No. 16 (48)

Third round, No. 7 (71)

If the Bears want to address their need at tackle they can look at Central Michigan’s Bernard Raimann. Other targets for the Bears could include UCLA OG Sean Rhyan, North Dakota State WR Christian Watson, Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore or South Carolina DE Kingsley Enagbare.