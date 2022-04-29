When will Dolphins be picking on Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft?

The Miami Dolphins made waves in the 2022 offseason. Their biggest move was acquiring WR Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. This cost them their first-round pick this year, among other picks, and so they haven’t gotten to take the podium yet. They could be in line to make more moves because they currently only have four picks over the last two days of the Draft. On Friday, they currently only have one selection and it comes in the third round.

Miami Dolphins Day 2 picks

Third round, No. 38 (102)

Miami addressed a number of its team needs through offseason signings and trades. They could use depth at offensive tackle, inside linebacker, defensive tackle and defensive end. The Dolphins could target Penn State OT Rasheed Walker, Oklahoma MLB Brian Asamoah, Florida DT Zachary Carter or South Carolina DE Kingsley Enagbare with their selection.